New Park Icon Paper Cups Debut at Walt Disney World

These new cups are beginning to replace the old Mary Blair-inspired designs.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

New paper cups featuring various park icons have begun to roll out at quick-service locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks, and specifically at the moment, Walt Disney World, is beginning to roll out new paper cup designs.
  • These replace the red Mary Blair-inspired designs that have featured on paper cups over the last few years.
  • In addition to the Disney Parks and Coca-Cola logos, these cups feature a number of park icons – from the “it’s a small world” clock and the Monorail, to Spaceship Earth and the Railroad.
  • So far, we’ve only spotted these in kids cups at Connections Eatery in EPCOT, but they’ll be rolling out to all four parks, resorts and Disney Springs over the coming weeks – and likely the Disneyland Resort too.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning