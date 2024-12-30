New Park Icon Paper Cups Debut at Walt Disney World

These new cups are beginning to replace the old Mary Blair-inspired designs.

New paper cups featuring various park icons have begun to roll out at quick-service locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks, and specifically at the moment, Walt Disney World, is beginning to roll out new paper cup designs.

These replace the red Mary Blair-inspired designs that have featured on paper cups over the last few years.

In addition to the Disney Parks and Coca-Cola logos, these cups feature a number of park icons – from the "it's a small world" clock to Spaceship Earth.

So far, we’ve only spotted these in kids cups at Connections Eatery in EPCOT Disney Springs Disneyland Resort

