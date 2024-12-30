New Park Icon Paper Cups Debut at Walt Disney World

New paper cups featuring various park icons have begun to roll out at quick-service locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks, and specifically at the moment, Walt Disney World, is beginning to roll out new paper cup designs.
- These replace the red Mary Blair-inspired designs that have featured on paper cups over the last few years.
- In addition to the Disney Parks and Coca-Cola logos, these cups feature a number of park icons – from the “it’s a small world” clock and the Monorail, to Spaceship Earth and the Railroad.
- So far, we’ve only spotted these in kids cups at Connections Eatery in EPCOT, but they’ll be rolling out to all four parks, resorts and Disney Springs over the coming weeks – and likely the Disneyland Resort too.
