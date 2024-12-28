Walt Disney World Reveals 2025 New Year’s Eve Festivities, Including the Return of Fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We’re just a few days away from the beginning of 2025, and Walt Disney World has shared a list of what guests can expect on New Year’s Eve – including the return of fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
What’s Happening:
- Three of the four parks are offering countdowns into the new year with extended park hours and special entertainment offerings.
- Magic Kingdom – “Fantasy in the Sky” will return above the castle as the celebratory fireworks show. The fireworks will take place on December 30th and December 31st at both 6:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m.
- EPCOT – In continued tradition for World Showcase, DJ parties will take place around the lagoon for extra fun as the night powers on. The park’s daily fireworks show, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” will be held at 6:30 p.m., while “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” will start at 11:54 p.m. to prepare for the countdown. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Fireworks are returning to the park to celebrate the new year for the first time in a few years. Guests will also find a variety of live entertainment and DJs all night long, including the Pixar Dance Party, as well as special character experiences. The park will remain open until 12:00 a.m.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom will close at 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will not offer any special activities.
- The parks will also be offering some special treats for the festivities.
