Walt Disney World Reveals 2025 New Year’s Eve Festivities, Including the Return of Fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will each ring in the new year in their own style.

We’re just a few days away from the beginning of 2025, and Walt Disney World has shared a list of what guests can expect on New Year’s Eve – including the return of fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

What’s Happening:

Three of the four parks are offering countdowns into the new year with extended park hours and special entertainment offerings.

Magic Kingdom – “Fantasy in the Sky” will return above the castle as the celebratory fireworks show. The fireworks will take place on December 30th and December 31st at both 6:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m.

– “Fantasy in the Sky” will return above the castle as the celebratory fireworks show. The fireworks will take place on December 30th and December 31st at both 6:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m. EPCOT – In continued tradition for World Showcase, DJ parties will take place around the lagoon for extra fun as the night powers on. The park’s daily fireworks show, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” will be held at 6:30 p.m., while “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” will start at 11:54 p.m. to prepare for the countdown. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m.

– In continued tradition for World Showcase, DJ parties will take place around the lagoon for extra fun as the night powers on. The park’s daily fireworks show, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” will be held at 6:30 p.m., while “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” will start at 11:54 p.m. to prepare for the countdown. The park will remain open until 1:00 a.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Fireworks are returning to the park to celebrate the new year for the first time in a few years. Guests will also find a variety of live entertainment and DJs all night long, including the Pixar Dance Party, as well as special character experiences. The park will remain open until 12:00 a.m.

Fireworks are returning to the park to celebrate the new year for the first time in a few years. Guests will also find a variety of live entertainment and DJs all night long, including the Pixar Dance Party, as well as special character experiences. The park will remain open until 12:00 a.m.

The parks will also be offering some special treats

