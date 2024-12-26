Photos: Remodeled Pinocchio Village Haus Restrooms Reopen After Year-Long Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

The newly expanded restrooms to the right of the restaurant have reopened just in time to soak up the Christmas week crowds.
Following a nearly year-long refurbishment, the restrooms near Pinocchio Village Haus in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have reopened.

What’s Happening:

  • The restrooms located to the right of Pinocchio Village Haus have been closed for a remodel for most of 2024, and they have just reopened in time for the busy Christmas week crowds.
  • The interior has been updated and modernized from its previous, rather plain self. Guests will find all the modern amenities of new Disney restrooms, including large sinks and Dyson Airblade hand dryers.
  • The restrooms have also been expanded to include more sinks and stalls.

  • Outside, new signage calls to mind the German influence on Disney’s version of Pinocchio, with the signage for the mens and womens rooms written as “Damen” and “Herren.”

