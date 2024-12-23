Photos: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Merchandise Now Available at BouTiki

With the debut of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, merchandise for the new tower has arrived at the resort’s main gift shop, BouTiki.
What’s Happening:
- The simple logo for the Island Tower at Walt Disney World features on a new collection available exclusively at BouTiki inside the Great Ceremonial House.
- The logo features on a T-Shirt, pin, magnet and coffee mug.
- The Island Tower itself does not feature a gift shop, so guests will have to head to the Great Ceremonial House to pick up these items.
- Meanwhile, BouTiki itself is extravagantly decorated for the holidays, with the tikis statues taking on a delightful festive flair.
