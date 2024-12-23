Photos: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Merchandise Now Available at BouTiki

Guests staying at the new Disney Vacation Club resort can pick up some new merch, but they’ll have to head to the Great Ceremonial House to do so.
With the debut of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, merchandise for the new tower has arrived at the resort’s main gift shop, BouTiki.

  • The simple logo for the Island Tower at Walt Disney World features on a new collection available exclusively at BouTiki inside the Great Ceremonial House.
  • The logo features on a T-Shirt, pin, magnet and coffee mug.
  • The Island Tower itself does not feature a gift shop, so guests will have to head to the Great Ceremonial House to pick up these items.

  • Meanwhile, BouTiki itself is extravagantly decorated for the holidays, with the tikis statues taking on a delightful festive flair.

