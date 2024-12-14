Photos / Video: Wailulu Bar & Grill Offers Up New Polynesian Flavors at Walt Disney World’s New Island Tower

On top of the delicious food, the new poolside bar offers some stunning views of the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Foodies have a big reason to stay at the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows with the introduction of Wailulu Bar & Grill. This new walk-up pool bar will be opening with the new Disney Vacation Club tower this Tuesday, December 17th, and today, we had a chance to take a look around the new eatery.

Wailulu Bar & Grill features a menu inspired by the rich flavors of Polynesia and various Pacific Islands like Easter Island, New Zealand, Fiji, and Guam. The name is also influenced by these cultures. Wailulu is derived from the Hawaiian terms "wai," signifying water, and "lulu," meaning calm.

In the video below, take a look around Wailulu Bar & Grill and learn about some of the food and beverage items from chefs at the location.

As you take in the stunning views of Seven Seas Lagoon, you'll be surrounded by stunning Polynesian-themed artwork, some made from recycled materials and fishing nets.

For guests that prefer to dine inside, there’s also some inside seating accompanied by more Polynesian art.

Now, let’s get to the most important item – the food and drinks! We got to see a sampling of the offerings, but if you’d like to see the full menu, click here.

Sweet Potato Hummus with crispy chickpeas, espelette pepper dust, and breadfruit tostones

Grilled Shrimp with smoked paprika, black garlic emulsion, garlic-lemon butter, and crispy garlic

Spiced Ham Musubi with glazed spam seasoned with traditional furikake and served with crispy rice pearls

Sticky Pork Ribs with salt-cured green cabbage, jicama slaw, and pineapple chips

Wayfinder Burger: Two pressed patties, American cheese, onion jam, volcano sauce, and sweet bun served with mac salad or sweet potato fries

Beef Short Rib Loco Moco: Shiitake mushroom gravy, crispy rice cake, and fried egg

Poke Bowl: Sushi-style rice, pickled cucumbers, vegetables, spicy poke sauce, and macadamia nuts with choice of ahi tuna, grilled teriyaki chicken, or grilled tofu

Chocolate Cake with salted caramel ganache and Chantilly cream infused with the essence of Kona coffee

Kula Strawberry Sake: Wildflowers Junmai Sake, Campari Liqueur, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, and wild strawberry

Pandan Gin Gin Mule: Pandan-infused Fords Gin, lime juice, and ginger beer

Iced Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus flower-infused tea with lime and agave nectar (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Passionfruit and Pineapple Daiquiri: Ten to One Caribbean White Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, pineapple, and lime

