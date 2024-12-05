Menu Revealed for Wailulu Bar & Grill at the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Wailulu Bar & Grill is ready to open later this month as part of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and Disney has shared the Foodie Guide for this new dining option.

What’s Happening:

Wailulu Bar & Grill is a walk-up pool bar and grill located in the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows opening December 17th.

As you take in the stunning views of Seven Seas Lagoon, you'll be surrounded by site-specific Polynesian-themed artwork, some made from recycled materials and fishing nets.

Guests at Wailulu Bar & Grill during sunset can also enjoy the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom

Enjoy specialty coffee and pastries for breakfast or explore lunch and dinner options at Wailulu Bar & Grill, featuring a menu inspired by the rich flavors of Polynesia and various Pacific Islands like Easter Island, New Zealand, Fiji, and Guam.

The name is also influenced by these cultures. Wailulu is derived from the Hawaiian terms "wai," signifying water, and "lulu," meaning calm.

Wailulu Bar & Grill Menu

Food Items:

Sweet Potato Hummus, crispy chickpeas, espelette pepper dust, and breadfruit tostones

Ahi Tuna Crisps: Marinated ahi tuna, crispy fried wontons, avocado crema, sriracha-aioli, and soy glaze

Grilled Shrimp, smoked paprika, black garlic emulsion, garlic-lemon butter, and crispy garlic

Spiced Ham Musubi with glazed spam seasoned with traditional furikake and served with crispy rice pearls

Crispy Chicken Wings: Adobo-marinated, soy glaze, and tomato-fresno pepper relish

Wayfinder Burger: Two pressed patties, American cheese, onion jam, volcano sauce, and sweet bun served with mac salad or sweet potato fries

Beef Short Rib Loco Moco: Shiitake mushroom gravy, crispy rice cake, and fried egg

Grilled Fish of the Day: Green curry broth, jasmine rice, chickpeas, and sweet potato

Poke Bowl: Sushi-style rice, pickled cucumbers, vegetables, spicy poke sauce, and macadamia nuts with choice of ahi tuna, grilled teriyaki chicken, or grilled tofu

Chow Mein Salad: Charred cabbage, shishito peppers, hearts of palm, pickled sweet potato, and sunflower butter dressing with choice of sauteed shrimp, grilled teriyaki chicken, or grilled tofu

Sticky Pork Ribs, salt-cured green cabbage, jicama slaw, and pineapple chips

Kids Meals:

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Desserts:

DOLE Whip Sundae with hibiscus meringue and passion fruit crispies

Chocolate Cake with salted caramel ganache and Chantilly cream infused with the essence of Kona coffee

Breakfast:

Pineapple-Coconut Bread (Available for breakfast only)

Beverages:

Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus flower-infused tea with lime and agave nectar (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Kula Strawberry Sake: Wildflowers Junmai Sake, Campari Liqueur, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, and wild strawberry

Passionfruit and Pineapple Daiquiri: Ten to One Caribbean White Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, pineapple, and lime

Pandan Gin Gin Mule: Pandan-infused Fords Gin, lime juice, and ginger beer

More Walt Disney World Resort News: