Menu Revealed for Wailulu Bar & Grill at the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Wailulu Bar & Grill is ready to open later this month as part of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and Disney has shared the Foodie Guide for this new dining option.
What’s Happening:
- Wailulu Bar & Grill is a walk-up pool bar and grill located in the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows opening December 17th.
- As you take in the stunning views of Seven Seas Lagoon, you'll be surrounded by site-specific Polynesian-themed artwork, some made from recycled materials and fishing nets.
- Guests at Wailulu Bar & Grill during sunset can also enjoy the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom.
- Enjoy specialty coffee and pastries for breakfast or explore lunch and dinner options at Wailulu Bar & Grill, featuring a menu inspired by the rich flavors of Polynesia and various Pacific Islands like Easter Island, New Zealand, Fiji, and Guam.
- The name is also influenced by these cultures. Wailulu is derived from the Hawaiian terms "wai," signifying water, and "lulu," meaning calm.
Wailulu Bar & Grill Menu
Food Items:
- Sweet Potato Hummus, crispy chickpeas, espelette pepper dust, and breadfruit tostones
- Ahi Tuna Crisps: Marinated ahi tuna, crispy fried wontons, avocado crema, sriracha-aioli, and soy glaze
- Grilled Shrimp, smoked paprika, black garlic emulsion, garlic-lemon butter, and crispy garlic
- Spiced Ham Musubi with glazed spam seasoned with traditional furikake and served with crispy rice pearls
- Crispy Chicken Wings: Adobo-marinated, soy glaze, and tomato-fresno pepper relish
- Wayfinder Burger: Two pressed patties, American cheese, onion jam, volcano sauce, and sweet bun served with mac salad or sweet potato fries
- Beef Short Rib Loco Moco: Shiitake mushroom gravy, crispy rice cake, and fried egg
- Grilled Fish of the Day: Green curry broth, jasmine rice, chickpeas, and sweet potato
- Poke Bowl: Sushi-style rice, pickled cucumbers, vegetables, spicy poke sauce, and macadamia nuts with choice of ahi tuna, grilled teriyaki chicken, or grilled tofu
- Chow Mein Salad: Charred cabbage, shishito peppers, hearts of palm, pickled sweet potato, and sunflower butter dressing with choice of sauteed shrimp, grilled teriyaki chicken, or grilled tofu
- Sticky Pork Ribs, salt-cured green cabbage, jicama slaw, and pineapple chips
Kids Meals:
- White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
- Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Desserts:
- DOLE Whip Sundae with hibiscus meringue and passion fruit crispies
- Chocolate Cake with salted caramel ganache and Chantilly cream infused with the essence of Kona coffee
Breakfast:
- Pineapple-Coconut Bread (Available for breakfast only)
Beverages:
- Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus flower-infused tea with lime and agave nectar (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Kula Strawberry Sake: Wildflowers Junmai Sake, Campari Liqueur, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, and wild strawberry
- Passionfruit and Pineapple Daiquiri: Ten to One Caribbean White Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, pineapple, and lime
- Pandan Gin Gin Mule: Pandan-infused Fords Gin, lime juice, and ginger beer
