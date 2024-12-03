Video: Check Out a Full Performance of the Hanukkah Storyteller at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays

EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays kicked off on November 29th, ushering in a season of special entertainment food opportunities including the Hanukkah Storyteller.

A trip to Walt Disney World is one of the best ways to enjoy the holidays. Throughout the resort, guests will find season experiences that will help you and your family make unforgettable and magical memories. Over at EPCOT, the Festival of the Holidays brings the world together in a celebration of cultures, immersing park goers into a multitude of traditions and holidays. Of course, many of these can be experienced in the iconic World Showcase.

In between the Morocco and France Pavilions, embark on a journey through the traditions and sounds of Hanukkah around the world with the Hanukkah Storyteller. With showtimes at 12PM, 1PM, 1:50PM, 2:50PM, 3:45PM, 5:05PM, 5:50PM, and 6:30PM, EPCOT guests can experience the story of the Jewish holiday through an interactive performance featuring live music.

Check out a full video of the Hanukkah Storyteller experience at EPCOT Festival of the Holidays.

Festival of the Holidays runs daily now through December 30th. You can learn more about the amazing seasonal event here.

