Photos: EPCOT Welcomes the Merriest Time of Year with Launch of International Festival of the Holidays

Today marks the beginning of the EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, filling the park with holiday fun, festive decorations, seasonal entertainment and some spirited additions to favorite attractions.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, taking place now to December 30th, 2024, invites guests to celebrate and partake in holiday traditions from around the world. The festival includes special entertainment, decorations, and specialty kitchens spread throughout the park.

As with each festival, new displays can be seen in the usual locations throughout the park, including the entrance garden before you get to Spaceship Earth. Decor continues as you meander through the park, with banners in various colors reminding you that that festival is going on right now.

Be sure to head to World Showcase to listen and be entertained by different storytellers in each pavilion, stop by festival kitchens for some delicious eats, and maybe meet Santa or check out a Scentsy Garden. There is even a new Gingerbread display as part of the fun in the new Communicore Hall in World Celebration. Not to mention the iconic Candlelight Processional each night in The American Adventure pavilion, and the return of Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses in The Land pavilion in World Nature.

Part of the fun also includes character greetings throughout the park, and namely World Showcase. Characters, especially princesses, appear in the winter or holiday wardrobe (where applicable) for their meet and greets during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. We spotted Aurora with some holiday embellishments, and Belle in her beautiful holiday dress.

