Photos: Scentsy Brings Festive Fragrances to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

This new display for this year’s festival can be found along the walkway between the Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase.
An all-new seasonal display, presented by Scentsy, has debuted for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

What’s Happening:

  • Along the walkway between the Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase, stop by to see an all-new seasonal display, open to all guests throughout the festival.
  • Festive Fragrances presented by Scentsy, is a gift for the senses – you can stroll through a snow globe garden, inspired by Scentsy’s seasonal aromas!
  • The four scents presented alongside each display are:
    • Clove & Cinnamon
    • Ginger Cookie Crunch
    • Frosted Cedar
    • Maple Apple Bourbon

  • Guests can stop by the nearby CommuniCore Hall to purchase some of their favorite holiday fragrances, reliving the festival experience long after their vacation.
  • There, you can experience some other festive fun, such as a spectacular Spaceship Earth gingerbread display and an enchanting forest where twinkling trees bring festive flair.

