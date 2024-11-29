Photos: Scentsy Brings Festive Fragrances to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

An all-new seasonal display, presented by Scentsy, has debuted for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
What’s Happening:
- Along the walkway between the Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase, stop by to see an all-new seasonal display, open to all guests throughout the festival.
- Festive Fragrances presented by Scentsy, is a gift for the senses – you can stroll through a snow globe garden, inspired by Scentsy’s seasonal aromas!
- The four scents presented alongside each display are:
- Clove & Cinnamon
- Ginger Cookie Crunch
- Frosted Cedar
- Maple Apple Bourbon
- Guests can stop by the nearby CommuniCore Hall to purchase some of their favorite holiday fragrances, reliving the festival experience long after their vacation.
- There, you can experience some other festive fun, such as a spectacular Spaceship Earth gingerbread display and an enchanting forest where twinkling trees bring festive flair.
