Figment’s Holiday Sweater Finally Available to Purchase at EPCOT

The wait for the sweater will likely be longer than the wait for the attraction.

Fans have been clamoring for their own version of Figment’s holiday sweater for quite some time, and Disney has finally answered their call with a new merchandise item that is sure to sell out quickly.

What’s Happening:

The moment that EPCOT

Having originally appeared a number of years ago in the attraction, Journey Into Imagination with Figment

Along with the novelty of a special holiday wardrobe during the attraction, fans also fell in love with the sweater itself, featuring the original Journey Into Imagination pavilion icon, as well as the pavilion pyramids stitched into the festive pattern.

After years of fan outcry, and a number of unofficial Etsy shops featuring the sweater, the sweater is now officially on sale at EPCOT.

We found this particular item at the Creations Shop in World Celebration, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if the sweater appeared at the exit of the Journey Into Imagination with Figment attraction either.

As of press time, the sweater retails for $74.99.