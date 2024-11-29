Figment’s Holiday Sweater Finally Available to Purchase at EPCOT

Fans have been clamoring for their own version of Figment’s holiday sweater for quite some time, and Disney has finally answered their call with a new merchandise item that is sure to sell out quickly.
What’s Happening:
- The moment that EPCOT fans have been waiting for has finally arrived – Figment’s fan-favorite holiday sweater is now available for purchase.
- Having originally appeared a number of years ago in the attraction, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, the favorite theme park original character pops up and appears in this sweater during the holiday festivities at the park.
- Along with the novelty of a special holiday wardrobe during the attraction, fans also fell in love with the sweater itself, featuring the original Journey Into Imagination pavilion icon, as well as the pavilion pyramids stitched into the festive pattern.
- After years of fan outcry, and a number of unofficial Etsy shops featuring the sweater, the sweater is now officially on sale at EPCOT.
- We found this particular item at the Creations Shop in World Celebration, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if the sweater appeared at the exit of the Journey Into Imagination with Figment attraction either.
- As of press time, the sweater retails for $74.99.
- This is all part of the fun of the International Festival of the Holidays at the park, which kicked off earlier today and runs through December 30th, 2024.
- The festival sees the return of Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses, Joyful! A Celebration of the Season, Holiday Narrators around World Showcase, the iconic Candlelight Processional, and more.
- Figment’s holiday sweater has become a small part of those festivities, but one that fans get equally as excited about.
