Photos: New Merchandise Arrives for EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays

With the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (now through December 30th) comes a number of new merchandise items to mark the occasion. Perfect for winter wear and all the fun festivities, most of these items were seen at the Creations Shop in World Celebration at EPCOT, but will likely appear in other areas of the park as well.

First and foremost, the big news is that the fan-favorite holiday sweater that Figment wears during the festival on Journey Into Imagination with Figment is now available for purchase. You can read more about that here.

The sweater may be the long-awaited prize of this year, but this Spirit Jersey for the Festival of the Holidays is not to be missed. The lower half’s pattern indicative of Spaceship Earth would go well with this shoulder bag that has a similar pattern from Lug. The other side features the festival logo as well as a transparent, snow filled pattern.

A favorite of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is the popular Cookie Stroll. Guests can make their way through the park, and now, with the help this fun box, the cookies are easier to collect and maybe take home so one doesn’t have quite the sugar crash later in the day at EPCOT.

Another fun activity is Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition, which sees guests make their way throughout the park on a scavenger hunt looking for Olaf. Once finished (or claimed, rather), participants can return their card and receive a special prize – which happens to be a special pattern for decorating holiday drinks this year.

Don’t forget, Pins marking the occasion are quite standard and are available once again.

A red theme carries over to a mug, a plush blanket, and a hooded shirt this year. All of which feature the Festival of the Holidays logo, typestyle, and iconography.

And of course, specialty ears are also available. This pair, with the festival logo on the band, features ears that are translucent like a snowglobe and filled with winter fun.

If you’d like to visit EPCOT during the International Festival of the Holidays or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.