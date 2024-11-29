Photos / Video: Holiday Magic Comes to CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT with Spaceship Earth Gingerbread Display and More

The flex space also features Festival of the Holidays merchandise, a food booth, and a Christmas tree display.

This past summer’s opening of CommuniCore Hall has allowed for some new experiences for this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, including a spectacular new Spaceship Earth gingerbread display.

The highlight of the holiday experiences inside CommuniCore Hall is the brand-new, 8-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by Spaceship Earth.

The geodesic sphere made up of hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread triangles even lights up and dances to music periodically throughout the day, just like its full-size counterpart! A countdown clock, presented by Citizen, counts down to each light show.

Some information regarding the gingerbread display is also available for guests to read.

Elsewhere in CommuniCore Hall, Glittering Grove presented by Balsam Hill offers an enchanting forest where twinkling trees bring festive flair.

The excellently named Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow can also be found here, serving up delicious cookies such as a gingerbread triangle decorating kit just like those that make up the Spaceship Earth display.

In addition to cookies, a delicious gingerbread milkshake is also available here.

This is also one of the spots where you can pick up the completer gift for the Holiday Cookie Stroll, which features the ingredients to make your own Festival Treats with red and green M&M’s.

Be sure to follow along with us at Laughing Place as we continue to cover the kickoff of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!