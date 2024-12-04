Photos: New Pride of Lions Arrives on the Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As promised, new lions have arrived on the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Walt Disney World.

The news broke last month, when Walt Disney World announced that a new pride of lions will be arriving at the park’s signature attraction as two of the lions, which notably assisted in the production of The Lion King (2019), were retiring and being relocated to an accredited conservation haven elsewhere in Florida.

At the time of that news, it was also revealed that the incoming new pride would not have to be acclimated to each other, as they are littermates.

It seems that they have been acclimated to their new surroundings and animal caretakers as they are now appearing on the savanna of Kilimanjaro Safaris, in full view of guests aboard the attraction.

The new lions are looking over everything the light touches on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Recent cold fronts combined with the curiosity of the new youngsters have been giving the passengers aboard the safaris quite a show as they explore their new surroundings. Fans of the attraction know that the heat of Florida can make for a less-than-thrilling adventure as the animals like to hang out in the shade and/or not exert too much energy. However, with the new lion residents, this is the furthest from the case right now.

