Lions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Set to Retire As Park Gets Ready for Younger Pride

The savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to over 100 animals, but two of the biggest stars of Kilimanjaro Safaris are set to retire.

What’s Happening:

Lions from the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, viewable from their signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris, are set to retire and get some much needed rest.

For the last decade, two of the lions, Dakari and Kamari, have looked down from the highest point of the Savanna, and been seen by millions who have visited the park and climbed aboard the attraction.

Now, these two lions will be retiring and moved to a conservation haven that is also in Florida, and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Outside of the attraction, these two lions have also impacted movie lovers. The two lions served as inspiration for characters in the 2019 “live-action” adaptation of The Lion King. Crews were on the savanna watching and filming them, with the footage later used to build 3D models and create the photorealistic CG animals in the film.

The decision to retire them was not taken lightly and was made with the happiness, wellbeing, and health of the animals in mind.

Shortly after the pair is taken to and settled in their new home, a new group of young lions will arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The animal care team at the park is already eager to welcome the new lions and make sure they are comfortable in their new home.

After their arrival, the new pride will spend time backstage getting acclimated to their new surroundings and keepers. There is no need for them to get acclimated to each other, as the incoming lions are all littermates, who are sure to bring an interesting sibling dynamic to the favorite moment aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris.

No official date for when the new lions will arrive at the park has been given at this time, nor when guests will be able to see them on the savanna.

