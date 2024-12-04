New Efficient Solar-Paneled Trash Can Appears at EPCOT

A new, efficient, solar powered, self-compacting trash bin has arrived at EPCOT, and could signal bigger changes coming that could help with the many festivals held at the park.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting EPCOT’s World Showcase may see an exciting innovation in the world of trash cans with the arrival of a large, solar powered bin near the Germany pavilion.

Located in that hub of festival activity between the Outpost and the Germany pavilion, this trash tech marvel is a solar-powered, self compacting trash can perfect for the hub of food and drink activity in this area during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, as well as the park’s other festivals: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

This new trash can comes from Bigbelly, with the solar panels powering an internal compactor that allows for five times more trash to occupy the bin.

This makes it a perfect addition at EPCOT, where four major festivals (each with their own slate of festival kitchens and food booths) take place throughout the year inviting guests to sample new culinary offerings.

However, the popular trend of using trash cans for table space when other tables are full (yes, that’s a thing) might not be effective with this big trash can, considering the solar panel is on the open space on top and will likely get warm in the Florida sun.

On the cast member side of things, this trash can also is equipped with LED lights (and possibly even a wifi notification system) that will alert when the bin is actually full and ready to be emptied.

This bin might be the first step in an effort to put these throughout World Showcase and the festival food booths, for added efficiency and cast member ease in the highly congested areas.

Or, it’s just in this one spot, and we’re thinking too much about it.

