Photos: Club Cool at EPCOT Switches From Paper Cups to Clear Plastic Ones

Make sure to try Beverly...
by |
Club Cool at EPCOT has transitioned from using paper cups to clear plastic ones.

What’s Happening:

  • Club Cool at EPCOT has transitioned from using branded paper cups to clear plastic cups for their tasting experience.

  • The existing Club Cool, situated next to the Creations Shop, started its operations in 2021.
  • Previously, soda machines offered white paper cups featuring the red Coca-Cola logo.
  • The updated cups maintain the same size and design, displaying the red logo on both sides, but are now crafted from clear plastic instead of paper.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
