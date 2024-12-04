Photos: Club Cool at EPCOT Switches From Paper Cups to Clear Plastic Ones

Club Cool at EPCOT has transitioned from using paper cups to clear plastic ones.
What’s Happening:
- Club Cool at EPCOT has transitioned from using branded paper cups to clear plastic cups for their tasting experience.
- The existing Club Cool, situated next to the Creations Shop, started its operations in 2021.
- Previously, soda machines offered white paper cups featuring the red Coca-Cola logo.
- The updated cups maintain the same size and design, displaying the red logo on both sides, but are now crafted from clear plastic instead of paper.
