Photos: Swiss Family Treehouse Closed for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

The opening day attraction is scheduled to reopen on Friday, December 20th.
Visitors to the Magic Kingdom looking to get their steps in will have to look outside Adventureland, as the Swiss Family Treehouse is currently closed for refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • Swiss Family Treehouse, an opening day attraction walk-through attraction at the Magic Kingdom, has been closed for a routine refurbishment since November 18th.
  • The attraction is currently scheduled to reopen on Friday, December 20th – just in time for the huge crowds of Christmas week.
  • Small construction walls block off the entrance and exit to the attraction, complete with some delightful themed signs.

  • Tarps cover the structure of the treehouse as work continues on.

  • No changes to the experience are expected at this time.

