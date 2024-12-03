Photos: Swiss Family Treehouse Closed for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

Visitors to the Magic Kingdom looking to get their steps in will have to look outside Adventureland, as the Swiss Family Treehouse is currently closed for refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Swiss Family Treehouse, an opening day attraction walk-through attraction at the Magic Kingdom, has been closed for a routine refurbishment since November 18th.
- The attraction is currently scheduled to reopen on Friday, December 20th – just in time for the huge crowds of Christmas week.
- Small construction walls block off the entrance and exit to the attraction, complete with some delightful themed signs.
- Tarps cover the structure of the treehouse as work continues on.
- No changes to the experience are expected at this time.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Francisco the Flamingo Joins the Gingerbread Display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- DINOSAUR to Remain Open Throughout 2025 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Walt Disney World Shares Debut Timeline for Promised New Experiences
- Full Title for the Magic Kingdom’s New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Revealed
- “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Revealed as Name for New Hollywood Studios Show
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com