Full Title for the Magic Kingdom’s New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Revealed

The full name for the new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom in Summer 2025 has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

But in the caption of this segment on the Walt Disney World Facebook page, Disney confirmed the full title for the parade – Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.

, , , and more will be featured in the new floats. The parade will debut Summer 2025 at the Magic Kingdom.

