Full Title for the Magic Kingdom’s New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Revealed

The full name for the new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom in Summer 2025 has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- During The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on ABC, a sneak peek was offered for upcoming entertainment at Walt Disney World.
- Tara Anderson, show director for the brand-new nighttime spectacular coming to the Magic Kingdom, Disney Starlight, appeared to showcase what we already knew about the new parade.
- But in the caption of this segment on the Walt Disney World Facebook page, Disney confirmed the full title for the parade – Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
- Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, Moana and more will be featured in the new floats.
- The parade will debut Summer 2025 at the Magic Kingdom.
- In case you missed it last night, you can watch the full The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- During the show, we also got the reveal of the full name for the new Villains show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next year.
