Photos: Nostalgic Drinkware Celebrating Disney’s Hollywood Studios Icons Appears on Store Shelves

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get their hands on two fun souvenir pieces of drinkware that celebrate some of the park’s iconography (whether or not it still exists at the park).

First up, guests can celebrate one of the most unique structures not just in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the whole of Walt Disney World – Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction. Situated on the shores of Echo Lake in the park, this giant ice cream stand is shaped like Gertie the Dinosaur, one of the earliest animated characters in the history of the artform, created by Winsor McCay.

While the stand itself might not always be open, it is a fan favorite just to look at by guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been at the park since opening day. This new tumbler celebrates the location, with the logo of the eatery on one side and a fun detail on the other.

As guests approach the stand in the park, if they look down, they’ll see Gertie’s massive footprints in the pavement, a trail that is recreated on the other side of the tumbler.

We spotted this new souvenir at Celebrity 5 & 10 on Hollywood Boulevard in the park, where (as of press time) it is retailing for $24.99.

Over on Sunset Boulevard in the park, guests can pop into Once Upon A Time (the store that looks like the Carthay Circle theater) and find another new piece of drinkware that pays homage to the park’s past. This new water bottle is sure to appeal to park purists and fans that date back to when it was called the Disney-MGM Studios, with the iconic Earfful Tower. This water tower used to reside roughly near where the loading area of Slinky Dog Dash is today, and was immediately recognized thanks to the park logo on the side, with the classic Mouse Ears on top.

This bottle, with a screw top, mentions the tower by name and shows it off with an art deco motif as the tower appeared after the park changed its name to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The decision to put out merchandise featuring this former park icon now, almost nine years after it was removed, is a questionable one. Especially since many fans found the removal of the icon as the park shifted directions from “working studio” to be a questionable one.

We spotted this bottle selling (as of press time) for $29.99.