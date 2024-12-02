The info was part of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” show.

We’ve now got an official name for the new Disney villains show coming to Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World – Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.

What’s Happening:

The name for Hollywood Studios’ upcoming new villains show, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, was revealed by show director Mark Renfrow during Sunday night’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular special on ABC

special on Renfrow described Unfairly Ever After as “A brand new show where some of Disney's most infamous villains will literally take the stage. The Magic Mirror serves as our reflective guide into this villainous realm. It's not long before some of the most fiendish foes, like Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent break through the glass in wickedly awesome live production numbers.”

Unfairly Ever After is set to arrive in the summer of 2025. The existence of the show was first announced in September at D23

The show, designed by Disney Live Entertainment, will take over Sunset Showcase at the park, located near Rock & Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which was previously the home to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy be changed in the future to star the Muppets

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After actually marks the return of a villain-centric show in Sunset Showcase, which, prior to Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, housed the special ticketed event, Club Villain

