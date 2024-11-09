Villainous Inspiration Shared for Upcoming Villains Land at Magic Kingdom

The land, first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is set to house two attractions among other immersive experiences.
Some villainous inspiration has been revealed for the upcoming Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom.


What’s Happening:
  • During today’s Parks panel at D23 Brazil, a villain mood board was shared showcasing the characters who are set to be heavily inspiring the new land.
  • Included are the Queen of Hearts, Jafar, the Evil Queen/Hag, Lady Tremaine, Yzma, Cruella, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Gaston, Mother Gothel, Ursula, Hades, and Chernabog.
  • Interestingly, the pictures used during the presentation are all artwork found on Lorcana cards, compiled by Twitter user @ScottGustin below.

  • The land, first announced at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, has yet to provide concrete details about the two attractions and experiences coming to the area, but these new inspirations give us a new idea of what to expect within the highly anticipated land.

