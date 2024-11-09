Villainous Inspiration Shared for Upcoming Villains Land at Magic Kingdom

Some villainous inspiration has been revealed for the upcoming Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s Parks panel at D23 Brazil, a villain mood board was shared showcasing the characters who are set to be heavily inspiring the new land.
- Included are the Queen of Hearts, Jafar, the Evil Queen/Hag, Lady Tremaine, Yzma, Cruella, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Gaston, Mother Gothel, Ursula, Hades, and Chernabog.
- Interestingly, the pictures used during the presentation are all artwork found on Lorcana cards, compiled by Twitter user @ScottGustin below.
- The land, first announced at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, has yet to provide concrete details about the two attractions and experiences coming to the area, but these new inspirations give us a new idea of what to expect within the highly anticipated land.
