Photos: “Three Days of Diwali” Arrives at Walt Disney World with Special Parade Through Disney Springs

Disney Springs played host to a special event celebrating Diwali, as a special group of performers from across the continent arrived at Walt Disney World for Three Days of Diwali. As part of the festivities, a unique offering, available for all to enjoy, made its way through Disney Springs.

This special parade took place earlier this morning at 11:00 AM, when the official Diwali Dance Parade made its way through Disney Springs starting at the Cirque Du Soleil tent in the West Side district. Over 300 performers from around North America came together and wowed a large audience who watched them make their way down the main pathway.

In celebration of Diwali, the Diwali Dancefest parade took to the streets of Disney Springs. #disneysprings pic.twitter.com/xBJ7oFc62r — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 8, 2024

This was just one part of a weekend full of events and activities as part of Three Days of Diwali Magic. Tomorrow will see many of the performers, along with special guests, take over the Theater in the Wild at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – normally home to Finding Nemo: The Big Blue and Beyond musical experience. Hosted by Aladdin on Broadway’s Shoba Narayan, the show will feature beautiful performances by dance studios from across North America, as well as special guests B FUNK and Sa Dance Company.

