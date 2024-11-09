“Moana” Float Confirmed for New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Coming to the Magic Kingdom

New concept art for the float was shared at the Disney Experiences showcase during D23 Brazil.

For the first-time in over 30 years, the Magic Kingdom is set to debut a brand-new nighttime parade in 2025. New concept art just revealed at D23 Brazil showcases a float featuring the beloved wayfarer Moana.

What’s Happening:

Previously released concept art shown below includes representation for the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy, Elsa, and the Family Madrigal from Encanto.

