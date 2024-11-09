“Moana” Float Confirmed for New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Coming to the Magic Kingdom

For the first-time in over 30 years, the Magic Kingdom is set to debut a brand-new nighttime parade in 2025. New concept art just revealed at D23 Brazil showcases a float featuring the beloved wayfarer Moana.
What’s Happening:
- First announced this past summer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the all-new Disney Starlight nighttime parade is set to debut in Summer 2025 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
- Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, and more will be featured in the new floats.
- Thanks to some new concept art from D23 Brazil, we now know that an impressive float featuring Moana will also be part of the lineup.
- Previously released concept art shown below includes representation for the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy, Elsa, and the Family Madrigal from Encanto.
