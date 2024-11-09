Video: Brazilian Superstar Any Gabrielly Performs “Beyond” from “Moana 2” Live at D23 Brazil

The first day of D23 Brazil came to an epic conclusion with a live performance of the new song from Moana 2 titled "Beyond."

In addition to receiving a sneak peek at the film, which arrives in theaters on November 27th, fans were treated to a live performance of one of the film’s new songs.

Brazilian superstar Any Gabrielly, who voices Moana in the Brazilian dub, performed the end-credits version of “Beyond.”

For English speakers, “Beyond” has actually already been released on streaming platforms

You can watch our full video of Gabrielly’s performance below.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast features returning stars Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.

