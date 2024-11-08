“Ice Age 6” Announced as First Theatrical “Ice Age” Film Produced by Disney

The announcement was made during a panel at D23 Brazil.

Few animated franchises have had as many installments as 20th Century Studios’ Ice Age, and that number is about to increase with the announcement of Ice Age 6.

What’s Happening:

Ice Age 6, the first theatrical installment in the franchise since Disney purchased Fox, was just announced at D23 Brazil

, the first theatrical installment in the franchise since Disney purchased Fox, was just announced at Set for release in 2026, the film has now entered production.

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.

A fun video featuring Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo served as the announcement for the film.

Disney previously released an Ice Age spinoff film, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, directly to Disney+ and Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

spinoff film, , directly to . The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was the first film in the franchise produced without the involvement of the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios.

