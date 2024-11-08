Marc Maron, Gaby Hoffmann and David Krumholtz Join the Cast of Bruce Springsteen Biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Marc Maron, Gaby Hoffmann and David Krumholtz have joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ Bruce Springsteeen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.
- Now in production from 20th Century Studios, the eagerly anticipated Deliver Me From Nowhere is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ fascinating telling of the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska.
- Set for a theatrical release in 2025, the film stars The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White as the visionary musician as he embarks on an emotional journey to record Nebraska.
- Variety reports that Marc Maron (WTF with Marc Maron), Gaby Hoffmann (Girls) and David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause franchise) have joined the cast.
- Maron will play Chuck Plotkin, the music producer who mastered Springsteen’s Nebraska album, turning his unprocessed cassette demos into a high-quality record.
- Hoffmann will portray Springsteen’s mother, Adele Springsteen, a singer in her own right who died at age 98 earlier this year.
- Krumholtz will play Al Teller, a record label executive who oversaw the release of Nebraska.
- The cast also includes:
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau.
- Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2) portrays guitar tech Mike Batlan.
- Odessa Young (The Staircase) is young Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen’s life.
- Sir Stephen Graham (Young Woman and the Sea) plays Springsteen’s father.
- Johnny Cannizzaro (Quantum Leap) as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.
- The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Antlers).
- Among the most recognized South Jersey natives, Springsteen maintains a huge footprint at the Jersey Shore, frequenting local shops, pizza parlors, pubs, restaurants and music venues.
- Filming for Deliver Me From Nowhere will take place primarily in locations in New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.