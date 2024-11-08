New “Moana 2” Character Posters Reveal Old Friends and New Enemies

Disney has shared a number of character posters for the highly-anticipated sequel ahead of its November 27th release.
Disney has shared a selection of new character posters celebrating the quickly approaching release of Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

  • Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
  • Today, Disney Animation shared some new character posters for Moana 2, including Moana herself, Maui, Pua, Hei Hei and the new villainous character, Matangi.

  • The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
  • Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
  • Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.

More on Moana 2:

