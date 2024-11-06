The Big Decision: Where Will You See “Moana 2?”

A tough decision is ahead and it's something that has caused concern amongst Disney fans for weeks and even months. Lately, a number of numerous campaigns have been taking place by the various candidates who are tempting fans to go their direction, but the question still remains – Where will you see Moana 2?

Between novelties and different formats, the question is more challenging than it has been in recent years for the highly-anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The new sequel reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Take a look at our list below of novelties, formats, and various theater chains that will be screening the new film.

Novelties

Regal locations probably have the widest breadth of Moana 2 goodies and merchandise. Over at the concessions stand, fans can get their hands on a sculptural popcorn bucket featuring Moana and the Ocean itself. An ocean of popcorn, for sure.

Another option provides an entertaining way in which to eat nachos during the screening (or at home!), featuring Moana’s boat, which slides open to reveal a container for chips and cheese. Regal will also offer up Moana 2 Funko Pop! Figures, and more standard fare, like a dome cup and standard metal Moana 2 popcorn bucket.

4DX Format

Regal's 4DX theatres are equipped with motion enabled chairs, which create strong vibrations and sensations, as well as other environmental controls for simulated weather or other conditions, such as lightning, rain, flashing (strobe) lights, fog and strong scents. Moana 2 will likely be a perfect candidate for this format considering that much of the film will feature boats, oceans, storms, and LOTS of water.

So, Included with a 4DX ticket, moviegoers who go to see the film in this unique format will get a Moana 2 poncho. Yes, that’s right…Poncho. Considering much of the context of the movie – it’s a safe bet that there’s a reason they’re giving these ponchos away.

IMAX

Found at more theater chains beyond just Regal, IMAX invites fans to enjoy the film on their trademark enormous screens, offering the unique experience they are known for. Using large film frames and high resolution with precisely turned and integrated sound systems, IMAX theaters are designed for the optimal viewing experience.

Novelties

Moana 2 movie-goers who head over to AMC Theatres can get their hands on a wonderful sipper featuring one of the Kakamora – the pirate coconut-esque creatures who appear in the first film, as well as the upcoming sequel. They can also get a popcorn bucket featuring Moana and imagery from the new film.

Plus, AMC Stubs members can enter a contest for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii by seeing the film between its release on November 27th and December 8th.

REALD 3D

A mini-poster is also up for grabs if you see the film in REALD 3D at the theaters, immersing yourself in a new visual dimension with the premium 3D format.

Dolby Cinemas

Using a 4K Laser projection system, Dolby Cinemas will bring fans into the world of Moana 2 with brilliant visual clarity, allowing fans to see all the subtle details and finer features of the film, especially when compared to traditional projection technology.

Dolby Cinema also uses Dolby-approved equipment, like the Dolby Atmos sound system that immerses audiences in a realistic sound experience that moves around the crowd, all in a theatrical environment that was designed and approved by Dolby. In the U.S.A. Dolby Cinemas are only in AMC Theatre locations.

This unique theater chain, geared toward a more adult audience, combines food, drinks, and movies. While not necessarily as large as the other theater chains, Alamo still has a presence, complete with updated and modern theater technology (alongside older equipment for screening classic films). Disney Adults also like the theaters as they don’t allow anyone under 18 to see a film without a parent or guardian to help preserve the theatrical experience of every movie-goer. Sensory friendly screenings are also available for all ages, and they even offer Kid Friendly screenings with more relaxed rules to accommodate families with younger movie fans, as the chain generally does not admit infants and small children.

Novelties

Alamo Drafthouse locations are offering up one thing that is sure to entice most Disney Fans… pins! Those viewing at these locations get a special Moana 2 mystery pin included with their ticket.

Alamo Drafthouse has also teased that there are five pins and the only way to get all five is to assemble a crew (like Moana does in Moana 2) so you can trade amongst your friends, or return to the Alamo Drafthouse locations while supplies last for another viewing.

Novelties

Last week, Cinemark showcased their elaborate sculptural popcorn bucket formed from translucent “water,” pouring up and over to hold the popcorn inside. The exterior also features smaller figures of characters from the film, including Moana herself, Hei Hei, and Pua. Maui’s hook is also featured.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Advance tickets for Moana 2 are on sale now, ahead of when it arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.