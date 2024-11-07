“Alien: Romulus” Coming to Hulu Later This Month

In space, no one can hear you scream. But that might not be true in your living room, as the latest film from the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, is coming to Hulu later this month.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu on November 21st. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
- The Alien franchise returns to its iconic roots in Alien: Romulus. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.
- The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, and is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.
- Looking for more Alien on Hulu? Fans can dive deeper into the iconic franchise by binge watching every other Alien movie as well – including Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.
- Check out Mike’s review of Alien: Romulus to see where it stacked up in this iconic franchise.
More Hulu News:
- Christmas Comes to Wonderland in the Trailer for Hulu’s “The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland”
- ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Mystery of the Delphi Killer
- National Geographic’s “Sugarcane” Sets TV and Streaming Premiere Date
- “Dear Santa” Returns for Second Season on Hulu and Select ABC Stations
- Nigel Ng’s First Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Hulu in February
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now