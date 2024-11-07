“Alien: Romulus” Coming to Hulu Later This Month

The latest installment in the iconic franchise will arrive November 21st on Hulu.

In space, no one can hear you scream. But that might not be true in your living room, as the latest film from the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, is coming to Hulu later this month.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu on November 21st. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+

is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu on November 21st. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on The Alien franchise returns to its iconic roots in Alien: Romulus . While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

franchise returns to its iconic roots in . While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, and is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

Looking for more Alien on Hulu? Fans can dive deeper into the iconic franchise by binge watching every other Alien movie as well – including Alien , Aliens , Alien 3 , Alien Resurrection , Prometheus and Alien: Covenant .

on Hulu? Fans can dive deeper into the iconic franchise by binge watching every other movie as well – including , , , , and . Check out Mike’s review Alien: Romulus to see where it stacked up in this iconic franchise.

More Hulu News: