ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Mystery of the Delphi Killer

The new episode investigates one of the most disturbing and captivating murder mysteries of our time.

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline goes inside the trial of the Delphi killer – a man charged with the brutal killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

This week’s edition of IMPACT x Nightline asks the question – who is the Delphi killer? Called one of the most disturbing and captivating murder mysteries of our time.

Two teenage girls were killed in broad daylight in the small, close-knit town of Delphi, Indiana. Local husband and father Richard Allen is now on trial after no suspect was found for over five years. But is he really the killer?

The episode, led by Nightline correspondent Ashan Singh, features new interviews with law enforcement and journalists who have been covering the case, including Susan Hendricks, author of Down the Hill: My Descent Into the Double Murder in Delphi , who shares her many insights into the case since she began covering it in 2017.

The episode also features interviews with the victims' family members who spoke out in 2022, prior to the judge's gag order on the case.

Additional new interviews include the following: Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and former FBI special agent Jefferson Calico, Ph.D., author of Being Viking and an associate professor at the University of the Cumberlands Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor Janel Klein, ABC News correspondent Alex Perez, ABC News correspondent

IMPACT x Nightline: Who Is the Delphi Killer? arrives Thursday, November 7th, exclusively on Hulu

