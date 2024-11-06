ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Mystery of the Delphi Killer

The new episode investigates one of the most disturbing and captivating murder mysteries of our time.
A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline goes inside the trial of the Delphi killer – a man charged with the brutal killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s edition of IMPACT x Nightline asks the question – who is the Delphi killer? Called one of the most disturbing and captivating murder mysteries of our time.
  • Two teenage girls were killed in broad daylight in the small, close-knit town of Delphi, Indiana. Local husband and father Richard Allen is now on trial after no suspect was found for over five years. But is he really the killer?
  • The episode, led by Nightline correspondent Ashan Singh, features new interviews with law enforcement and journalists who have been covering the case, including Susan Hendricks, author of Down the Hill: My Descent Into the Double Murder in Delphi, who shares her many insights into the case since she began covering it in 2017.
  • The episode also features interviews with the victims’ family members who spoke out in 2022, prior to the judge’s gag order on the case.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and former FBI special agent
    • Jefferson Calico, Ph.D., author of Being Viking and an associate professor at the University of the Cumberlands
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor
    • Janel Klein, ABC News correspondent
    • Alex Perez, ABC News correspondent
  • IMPACT x Nightline: Who Is the Delphi Killer? arrives Thursday, November 7th, exclusively on Hulu.

