Is There More Magic on the Way? “Agatha All Along” to Submit for Comedy Categories this Award Season

As award season quickly approaches, Disney+’s Agatha All Along has submitted into comedy categories hinting the series may not be over.

Magical Possibilities:

While the Disney+ show was conceived as a limited series like WandaVision, the move hints at the possibility of a second season.

, the move hints at the possibility of a second season. Submissions include the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmys.

The decision puts Agatha All Along in a competitive race against the likes of FX The Bear , ABC Abbott Elementary and HBO/Max’s Hacks.

This also means that Kathryn Hahn will be up against Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, and Ayo Edebiri who have all taken home awards for their respective roles over the past three years.

Hahn’s incredible performance as Agatha Harkness could see the actress earn her first Golden Globe nomination and her fourth Emmy nomination.

The Television Academy defines the criteria for a limited series, stating “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

It is possible the series chose to enter into the comedy categories in fear of being rejected on that criteria, however, Hawkeye , The Book of Boba Fett , and The Mandalorian were all permitted to compete as miniseries.

Earlier this year, Shōgun also submitted outside of the Limited Series categories

Agatha All Along picks up after WandaVision. When a mysterious character called Teen breaks Agatha out of a spell, the pair will assemble a coven and head down the notorious Witches’ Road. The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Patti LuPone.

All 9 episodes of Agatha All Along are available to stream now on Disney+.

