FX Adjusts “Shōgun” Emmy Submission Strategy

After FX and Hulu decided to extend its hit limited series Shōgun, the network has decided to switch up its Emmy Strategy.
What’s Happening:
- FX and Hulu have announced that they’ll be creating not one but two more seasons of the highly successful Shōgun, a series adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel.
- FX, a Disney owned network, will be working directly with the James Clavell estate to extend the original story.
- Original creators, producers, and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo as well as producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada are all confirmed to be involved.
- Quickly becoming the most watched FX show in the network's history, Shōgun’s renewal should come as no surprise.
- A writer’s room is set to begin sometime this summer
- With this timed renewal of what many considered to be a limited series, FX has positioned itself with a new Emmy strategy.
- Deadline reports that FX will submit the show in the drama category, pinning it up against the likes of Silo, The Wheel of Time, Fallout, and The Morning Show.
- Shōgun takes place in 1600s Japan as tensions are rising towards civil war. All of the epic drama’s 10 episode first season is available to stream on Hulu now.
Read More on Hulu:
- New Doc "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ To Arrive On Hulu and Disney+ Later This Year
- Teaser and Premiere Date Revealed for Season 4 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hulu Announces New Stand-Up Comedy Brand "Hulu's Laughing Now" With Jim Gaffigan Headlining First Special
- “BRATS” a New Documentary From Director Andrew McCarthy Premieres on Hulu June 13th