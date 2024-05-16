FX Adjusts “Shōgun” Emmy Submission Strategy

After FX and Hulu decided to extend its hit limited series Shōgun, the network has decided to switch up its Emmy Strategy.

What’s Happening:

FX and Hulu have announced that they’ll be creating not one but two more seasons Shōgun, a series adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel.

a series adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel. FX, a Disney owned network, will be working directly with the James Clavell estate to extend the original story.

Original creators, producers, and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo as well as producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada are all confirmed to be involved.

Quickly becoming the most watched FX show in the network's history, Shōgun ’s renewal should come as no surprise.

’s renewal should come as no surprise. A writer’s room is set to begin sometime this summer

With this timed renewal of what many considered to be a limited series, FX has positioned itself with a new Emmy strategy.

Deadline reports Silo, The Wheel of Time, Fallout, and The Morning Show.

and Shōgun takes place in 1600s Japan as tensions are rising towards civil war. All of the epic drama’s 10 episode first season is available to stream on Hulu now.

Read More on Hulu: