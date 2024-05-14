New Doc “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ To Arrive On Hulu and Disney+ Later This Year

Hulu and Disney+ have announced a new documentary set to debut on both platforms later this year with Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and Disney+ today announced that they will launch a new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in October of this year. An exact launch date is expected at a later time.

in October of this year. An exact launch date is expected at a later time. Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances in the new documentary featuring unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-2024 world tour.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band opens a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.

opens a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself. These conversations follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour’s setlist — interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. In this way, it serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run , Springsteen on Broadway , and the films Western Stars and Letter to You.

, , and the films and The film was directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator, Emmy and GRAMMY Award winner Thom Zimny ( Western Stars, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway, Willie Nelson & Family, Sly ), and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart.

), and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart. The film begins with a one-of-a-kind look at the band’s preparation process, following them from their earliest rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey, to performances for tens-of-thousands across continents. All the while, fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever — in addition to hearing firsthand from band members about performing on stage with Springsteen and how they keep the magic of The E Street Band as potent as ever.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band capped the first 2024 leg of their world tour in April; a cross-country U.S. run that brought surprise guests, blistering three-hour shows and setlist rarities (totaling 60 different songs through 11 performances). The band is in the midst of playing 25 shows throughout Europe this spring and summer — after last year’s European tour sold 1.6 million tickets — and will return to North America for more dates from August through late November.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now