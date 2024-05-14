New Doc “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ To Arrive On Hulu and Disney+ Later This Year

Hulu and Disney+ have announced a new documentary set to debut on both platforms later this year with Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and Disney+ today announced that they will launch a new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in October of this year. An exact launch date is expected at a later time.
- Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances in the new documentary featuring unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-2024 world tour.
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band opens a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.
- These conversations follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour’s setlist — interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. In this way, it serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway, and the films Western Stars and Letter to You.
- The film was directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator, Emmy and GRAMMY Award winner Thom Zimny (Western Stars, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway, Willie Nelson & Family, Sly), and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart.
- The film begins with a one-of-a-kind look at the band’s preparation process, following them from their earliest rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey, to performances for tens-of-thousands across continents. All the while, fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever — in addition to hearing firsthand from band members about performing on stage with Springsteen and how they keep the magic of The E Street Band as potent as ever.
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band capped the first 2024 leg of their world tour in April; a cross-country U.S. run that brought surprise guests, blistering three-hour shows and setlist rarities (totaling 60 different songs through 11 performances). The band is in the midst of playing 25 shows throughout Europe this spring and summer — after last year’s European tour sold 1.6 million tickets — and will return to North America for more dates from August through late November.
