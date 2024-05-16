FX’s “Shōgun” Officially Set To Return for Two More Seasons

FX and Hulu are officially working on more seasons of Shōgun.
What’s Happening:
- With rumors recently circulating, official news has been released that Shōgun is returning.
- The once described limited series has been such a success for both FX and Hulu that they are working with the estate of author James Clavell to develop two more seasons of the historical drama.
- This comes on the heels of Hiroyuki Sanada closing a deal to return to the show.
- No timeline has been announced other than a writers room beginning this summer.
