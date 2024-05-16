FX’s “Shōgun” Officially Set To Return for Two More Seasons

FX and Hulu are officially working on more seasons of Shōgun.

What’s Happening:

With rumors recently circulating, official news has been released that Shōgun is returning.

official news has been released that is returning. The once described limited series has been such a success for both FX and Hulu that they are working with the estate of author James Clavell to develop two more seasons of the historical drama.

This comes on the heels of Hiroyuki Sanada closing a deal to return to the show.

No timeline has been announced other than a writers room beginning this summer.

More Television News: