“BRATS” a New Documentary From Director Andrew McCarthy Premieres on Hulu June 13th

A new feature-length documentary from director Andrew McCarthy titled BRATS will premiere June 13th on Hulu, following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

What’s Happening:

ABC BRATS , a new feature-length documentary from director Andrew McCarthy, will premiere Thursday, June 13th, on Hulu in the U.S. and later this summer on Disney+

, a new feature-length documentary from director Andrew McCarthy, will premiere Thursday, June 13th, on Hulu in the U.S. and later this summer on Announced earlier this year, BRATS looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the “Brat Pack.”

looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the “Brat Pack.” McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

McCarthy also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

What They're Saying:

Mike Kelley Head of ABC News Studios: “The Brat Pack captivated a generation and defined cool for so many. Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It’s a deeply personal, surprising and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios.”

“The Brat Pack captivated a generation and defined cool for so many. Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It’s a deeply personal, surprising and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios.” Director Andrew McCarthy: “Making BRATS was that rare opportunity to dive back into the frozen past and bring it up into the living present”.

Credits:

BRATS is produced by Neon and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios. Andrew McCarthy is the writer and director.

is produced by Neon and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios. Andrew McCarthy is the writer and director. The documentary is produced by Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis. Brian Liebman and McCarthy are executive producers.

Neon’s Dan O’Meara and Tom Quinn and Network Entertainment’s Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak are executive producers.

For ABC News Studios, Victoria Thompson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer.

ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, and Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.