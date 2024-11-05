ESPN E60 Remembers the Life and Tragic Death of Pat Tillman

For Veterans Week, ESPN E60 presents a new episode that commemorates the life and tragic death of Pat Tillman, a former NFL defensive back who became an Army Ranger.

In honor of Veterans Week, ESPN E60 is airing a new episode that pays tribute to the life and tragic passing of Pat Tillman, a former NFL defensive back who went on to serve as an Army Ranger.

Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. will debut on November 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and be available to stream afterwards on ESPN+.

Twenty years following Tillman's death from friendly fire in Afghanistan, E60 offers fresh reporting and interviews that illuminate the compelling narrative of one of the most renowned soldiers in U.S. history.

His choice to forgo a multimillion-dollar football contract in favor of military service garnered significant national media attention during the War on Terror.

E60 explores how military leadership impacted key decisions during the tragedy and the prolonged concealment of the truth from Tillman’s family and the public for more than a month.

This one-hour program, hosted and reported by Jeremy Schaap, sheds light on the lasting pain felt by Tillman’s fellow soldiers, intensified by a shared conviction that their superiors were not held accountable for their actions.

In an interview with Schaap, Mary "Dannie" Tillman, the mother of Tillman, reflects on her extensive search for answers regarding her son's death and shares her current sentiments about the platoon and its commanders. She describes her initial suspicions and the conclusions she ultimately reached.

In an exclusive E60 segment, former Secretary of the Army Pete Geren publicly discusses, for the first time in over 15 years, the shortcomings of the military following Tillman's death.

Viewers are presented with insights from Eric Godec, Steven Elliott, Don Lee, and Bryan O’Neal, members of Tillman’s platoon at the time of his death.

They share their experiences of trauma and shame that have persisted over the years, along with their efforts to find a path toward healing.

E60's documentary Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. was directed by Frank Saraceno and William Weinbaum and produced by David Seronick.

Pete Blaber – retired Special Operations Commander and author of Common Sense Leadership Matters: Toxic Leadership Destroys

Dave McGinnis – Tillman’s NFL head coach at the Arizona Cardinals

Terry Hardtke – Tillman’s coach at Leland High School, San Jose, Calif.

Jake Plummer – Tillman’s teammate at Arizona State University and the Arizona Cardinals

Zack Walz – Tillman’s Arizona Cardinals teammate

Doug Tammaro – Arizona State University media liaison

Annette Hill – therapist who works with veterans

Gene Lower – Arizona Cardinals photographer

