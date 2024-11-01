ESPN BET Users Can Now Link To Their ESPN Account For Seamless Experience

ESPN Bet users now have the option of linking their ESPN account to help create a seamless media and betting experience.

What’s Happening:

PENN Entertainment and ESPN announced today that customers can now link their accounts between ESPN and ESPN BET.

The new feature creates an “even more deeply integrated media and betting experience” as fans now have the ability to seamlessly track upcoming, live and settled bets within the ESPN app and on ESPN.com.

With this enhancement, ESPN BET users can and will soon see more personalized bets and timely promotions based on their favorite sports, teams, players, and fantasy rosters.

To link your account, users can access the option either via a prompt within the ESPN BET app or by visiting settings within the latest versions of the ESPN BET or ESPN apps or ESPN.com.

What They’re Saying:

Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer at PENN Entertainment: “Bringing this new feature to market is an important step as we work to create a fully interconnected media and betting ecosystem between ESPN and ESPN BET. Account linking allows us to better serve and engage our users by unlocking key personalization and promotional capabilities. This feature is just the beginning of deeper integrations that will further differentiate the ESPN BET experience.”

Mike Morrison, Vice President, ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy: "Linking ESPN and ESPN BET accounts is part of the seamless, integrated betting experience we envisioned from the start. No other company in the betting space can offer the level of personalization or interconnected experience that ESPN BET provides."

More About ESPN BET:

Originally launched last November, ESPN BET is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN's brand and reach with PENN Entertainment's proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. Wagers can only be placed while physically located within the borders of a state where ESPN BET is licensed to offer sports betting. However, users can log in, deposit, withdraw, and check transaction history from anywhere in the United States. Terms and conditions apply. ESPN BET is available in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.