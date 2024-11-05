DeAndre Hopkins Celebrates First Touchdown with the Chiefs By Referencing “Remember the Titans”

The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins celebrated his first touchdown with the Chiefs by performing a dance inspired by Remember the Titans.

What’s Happening:

Two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs traded to obtain wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, it was in KC that Hopkins would pay homage to a film that shares Tennessee’s team name: Remember the Titans .

. In Week Eight (last week), Hopkins recorded two receptions for 29 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he seemed to be making himself at home during the Chiefs' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

He secured two important catches in the first half, one of which marked his first touchdown with the Chiefs:

After getting traded from Tennessee, DeAndre Hopkins is Remembering the Titans 😅 pic.twitter.com/KOgAqNGGdN — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2024

Hopkins' celebration after his first touchdown referenced the Disney movie Remember the Titans , potentially acting as a subtle nod to his former team.

, potentially acting as a subtle nod to his former team. The receiver ended up making eight catches for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win.

Below you can see a press conference with DeAndre Hopkins where he shares that Remember the Titans is one of his favorite movies.

This celebration happened to continue an emerging trend of NFL players making reference to Disney properties as part of their end zone celebrations.

Last month, Detroit Lions player David Montegomery performed the iconic Disney Channel Wand ID

One week prior, a pair of Minnesota Vikings perfectly recreated the handshake from Disney’s The Parent Trap.

More on ESPN: