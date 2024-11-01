ESPN Edge Innovation Conference Returning for its 4th Year

The conference highlights the technology and storytelling breaking ground in the sports world.
Details have been shared for the 4th annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference.

What’s Happening:

  • The annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference is being held for its fourth year on November 14th in New York City.
  • The conference will feature speakers and presentations highlighting how to “push boundaries of advanced technology and creative storytelling” when it comes to the sports world.
  • Alongside the presentations will be immersive experiences for those attending the conference from Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, and more.
  • ESPN Drone Operations will also be on-hand to show off some of their newest, groundbreaking technology.
  • Speakers will include:
    • Jimmy Pitaro / Chairman, ESPN
    • Mark L. Walker / Executive Vice President, ESPN BET, Business Development and Sports Innovation, ESPN
    • Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN  
    • Ariana Stolarz / Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing Practice, Accenture Song
    • Andy Beach / Chief Technology Officer, Media & Entertainment, Microsoft
    • Sarah Malkin / Director, Metaverse Entertainment, Meta
    • Michele Steele / Studio Anchor, Reporter, ESPN
    • David Min / Vice President, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company
    • Kaitee Daley / Senior Vice President, Digital, Social and Streaming Content, ESPN
    • Eve Burton / Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hearst and Co-Founder & Chairwoman, HearstLab
    • Zack Malet / Senior Director, Business Development & Innovation, ESPN
    • Tina Thornton / Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing, ESPN
    • Mike McQuade / Executive Vice President, Sports Production, ESPN
    • Peter Murphy / Senior Vice President, Media & Content, Cosm
    • Sander Schouten / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Beyond Sports
    • Arda Öcal / Host, SportsCenter & NHL Content, ESPN
    • Jamie Voris / Chief Technology Officer, The Walt Disney Studios
    • Troy Jones / Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, StatusPRO
  • Hosted by Around the Horn’s Tony Reali, the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference will be livestreamed for free here.
  • For more information on this event and ESPN Edge, head to their website.

