ESPN Edge Innovation Conference Returning for its 4th Year

Details have been shared for the 4th annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference.
What’s Happening:
- The annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference is being held for its fourth year on November 14th in New York City.
- The conference will feature speakers and presentations highlighting how to “push boundaries of advanced technology and creative storytelling” when it comes to the sports world.
- Alongside the presentations will be immersive experiences for those attending the conference from Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, and more.
- ESPN Drone Operations will also be on-hand to show off some of their newest, groundbreaking technology.
- Speakers will include:
- Jimmy Pitaro / Chairman, ESPN
- Mark L. Walker / Executive Vice President, ESPN BET, Business Development and Sports Innovation, ESPN
- Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN
- Ariana Stolarz / Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing Practice, Accenture Song
- Andy Beach / Chief Technology Officer, Media & Entertainment, Microsoft
- Sarah Malkin / Director, Metaverse Entertainment, Meta
- Michele Steele / Studio Anchor, Reporter, ESPN
- David Min / Vice President, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company
- Kaitee Daley / Senior Vice President, Digital, Social and Streaming Content, ESPN
- Eve Burton / Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hearst and Co-Founder & Chairwoman, HearstLab
- Zack Malet / Senior Director, Business Development & Innovation, ESPN
- Tina Thornton / Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing, ESPN
- Mike McQuade / Executive Vice President, Sports Production, ESPN
- Peter Murphy / Senior Vice President, Media & Content, Cosm
- Sander Schouten / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Beyond Sports
- Arda Öcal / Host, SportsCenter & NHL Content, ESPN
- Jamie Voris / Chief Technology Officer, The Walt Disney Studios
- Troy Jones / Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, StatusPRO
- Hosted by Around the Horn’s Tony Reali, the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference will be livestreamed for free here.
- For more information on this event and ESPN Edge, head to their website.
