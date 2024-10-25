ESPN+ and SiriusXM Team Up to Offer Subscription Deal to Existing Customers

Subscribers to either service will have the opportunity to recieve a complimentary subscription to the other service.

“ESPN and SiriusXM are powerhouses in sports news and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to expand upon our longstanding relationship with this new agreement,” said Jeff Dallesandro, Senior Vice President, Streaming Distribution Partnerships, SiriusXM.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and SiriusXM have announced they are partnering up to offer complimentary subscriptions for their streaming services.

Subscribers to ESPN+ in the US are eligible to receive 6-months of free access to SiriusXM’s streaming-only service later this month, with SiriusXM customers being able to access up to 6-months of ESPN+ now.

ESPN+ subscribers will be able to access SiriusXM’s entire content library, including hundreds of ad-free music channels, the largest lineup of pro and college sporting events in audio, and more than 20-sport centered channels that provide 24/7 reactions and analysis from experts. Additionally, the service offers plenty of political, entertainment, and comedy channels to tune in to.

SiriusXM subscribers with Platinum VIP service and above can access ESPN+’s vast library of live sports, replays, on-demand content, premium articles, and more. ESPN+ is the number 1 sports streaming service offering more than 32,000 live sporting events each year.

The subscription service pair are also teaming up to bring fans on ESPN Radio’s College Campus tour. Broadcasting live from a customized Airstream trailer, the shows will report the season’s biggest college football games live from prime tailgate locations on Saturday mornings.

Details on how to redeem this exciting offer will be sent emails from their respective subscriptions.

What They’re Saying:

Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment and ESPN: “Collaborating with SiriusXM on this offer will not only provide ESPN+ subscribers with access to their vast entertainment offerings, but it also opens the door for SiriusXM customers to experience our premium sports content on ESPN+. This deal underscores our commitment to providing consumers with unparalleled access to best-in-class programming spanning all genres and interests.”

