ESPN Announces MegaCast for the Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico

With 5 presentation options, fans will get extensive coverage on soccer's biggest rivalry.

The presentation marks the first English and Spanish production with multiple viewing options

In the United States, the network will deliver its most extensive multichannel coverage for a soccer event ever.

With four English and Spanish viewing choices, fans of the highly anticipated match will be available to watch the faceoff exclusively on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN+ MegaCast of the 258th ElClásico is the networks first multi-channel coverage of a soccer match in English and Spanish, offering new ways for sports fans to experience one of the world’s greatest rivalries.

The cast will feature guests, analysts and live reactions from experts in both languages.

Manuel de la Fe, Vice President of Global Events and Studio Production at ESPN shared “ElClásico is the gold standard for domestic club soccer rivalries, and Saturday's game represents an inflection point for this generation of stars. We are pleased to showcase this game through the ESPN+ MegaCast alternate productions and to give fans five options to watch it.”

