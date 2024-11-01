Disney Branded TV Announces New Musical Live-Action Comedy Series Inspired by Disney Jr.’s “Vampirina”

Geared for older ages, this is NOT a continuation or sequel to the Disney Jr. series.

Disney Branded Television has greenlit two new musically-driven live-action comedy series, one of which is inspired by a hit Disney Jr. show with a similar premise.

Disney Branded Television has greenlit a new music-driven, live-action comedy series that is inspired by the successful pre-school series of the same name.

Currently with the working title of “Vampirina,” the show follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.

There, she will be living amongst humans for the first time as she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school.

The series is based on the books written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, and inspired by the Disney Jr. animated series Vampirina from Chris Nee.

Again, "inspired by" the Disney Jr. series, as it is NOT a sequel or continuation like other Disney Channel

The preschool series, which was the first vampire series for preschoolers, blended spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music and, similarly, followed Vampirina (aka “Vee”) as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world.

The new live-action series, geared toward an older audience, stars Kenzi Richardson (pictured above, international tour of The Lion King ) as Vee, Jiwon Lee ( Rise Up, Sing Out ) as Sophie, Shaun Dixon ( The Neighborhood ) as Elijah, Milo Maharlika ( Les Miserables Broadway National Tour) as Demi and newcomer Faith Hedley as Britney.

Randi Barnes will serve as a showrunner and executive producer for the new series, and Tim Federle and Bronwyn North-Reist are executive producers. Kimberly McCullough directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Vampirina” (working title) is set to air in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World and Vampirina are two standout additions to Disney Channel’s comedy slate. Both new series are full of all the elements we know our young audiences love: relatable, aspirational characters, upbeat music and plenty of laughter, friendship and heart.”