Music-Driven Live-Action Comedy Series “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” Greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+

The series is set to arrive on both platforms next year.

Disney Branded Television has greenlit a new musically-driven live-action comedy series set to premiere next year that follows three best friends as they share “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World.”

Disney Branded Television has announced that they have greenlit two new musically-driven live-action comedy series for Disney Channel Disney+

One of those series, currently with the working title of “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World,” follows three members of a mega-famous pop group, Electric Bloom, as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in middle school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

The series stars Lumi Pollack ( The Fallout ) as Posey, newcomer Carmen Sanchez as Jade, newcomer Ruby Marino as Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher ( Circuit Breakers ) as Lucas.

Eric Friedman serves as showrunner of the new series, as well as an executive producer alongside writers and executive producers Alex Fox and Rachel Lewis.

Iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang are executive producers, and Warren wrote the songs in the pilot. Jody Hahn directed and executive-produced the pilot.

The news came with the announcement of another greenlit music-driven live-action comedy series with the working title of "Vampirina"

Both series are set to arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2025.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World and Vampirina are two standout additions to Disney Channel’s comedy slate. Both new series are full of all the elements we know our young audiences love: relatable, aspirational characters, upbeat music and plenty of laughter, friendship and heart.”