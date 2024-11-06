New “20/20” Investigates the Shocking Murder of a Beloved Firefighter

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 explores the escalating family turmoil following the shocking murder of a beloved firefighter.
What’s Happening:
- When veteran firefighter Robert “Robbie” Doerr is shot and killed in his driveway, the community of Evansville, Indiana, is left in disbelief, prompting a five-year investigation to find his murderer.
- The new episode of 20/20 reveals exclusive body-camera footage and police interviews, providing an in-depth look into a complex investigation characterized by deception and betrayal, centered on Robbie’s widow, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr.
- Prosecutors contend that Becky colluded with her sister’s fiancé, Larry Richmond Sr., with whom she allegedly had an affair, to orchestrate her husband's murder.
- In an exclusive interview, Becky discusses for the first time the death of her husband and the allegations against her. She strongly refutes claims of infidelity with Larry and denies any involvement in the murder. Larry has entered a plea of not guilty and is set to stand trial in 2025.
- The program also features interviews from Lindsey Griffin, the daughter of Robbie; Mandy Fillmore, the sister of Becky and former partner of Larry; Diana Moers and Stan Levco, prosecutors from Vanderburgh County; as well as Mark and Rob Phillips, who served as Becky’s defense attorneys.
- This episode of 20/20 will air Friday, November 8th on ABC, from 9:01 to 11:00 p.m. EST, with the episode available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
More Entertainment News:
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now