“Dear Santa” Returns For Second Season on Hulu and Select ABC Stations

Dear Santa is returning for a second season on ABC Owned Television Stations and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Dear Santa follows the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa, which works to bring holiday wishes to life for eager letter writers.
- In this new five-episode season, viewers will travel across the country to meet children who have sent their wishes to Santa Claus and the people working with the USPS to bring them to reality.
- This family-friendly docuseries is based on the short film of the same name and is produced by TRAVERSE32 and Sweet World Films.
- Dear Santa will debut new episodes on Sunday, November 24th on ABC Owned Television Stations.
- The series will be made available on Hulu on Friday, November 29th.
