National Geographic’s “Sugarcane” Sets TV and Streaming Premiere Date

National Geographic’s new film, the award-winning feature documentary Sugarcane, has set its network and streaming premiere date.
What’s Happening:
- Directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Sugarcane is set to premiere on National Geographic on Monday, December 9th, at 9/8c and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The announcement comes as President Biden made an historic apology to Native Americans for the government’s role in the U.S. boarding school system.
- Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone also recently boarded the project as an executive producer, citing her close connection to the subject matter as the granddaughter of a boarding school survivor.
- Prior to its TV and streaming premiere, Sugarcane was released in theaters nationwide and throughout Canada this summer.
- A stunning tribute to the resilience of Native people and their way of life, Sugarcane is an epic, nuanced and sensitive cinematic portrait of a community during a moment of international reckoning. Set amidst a groundbreaking investigation into abuse and death at an Indian residential school in Canada, the film empowers participants to break cycles of intergenerational trauma by bearing witness to painful, long-ignored truths and the love that endures within their families.
- Across North America, the filmmakers are conducting “Rez Tour” screenings of the film to offer Indigenous communities an accessible, intimate, and safe way to watch the film prior to its streaming release.
- Additionally, the film’s soundtrack by composer Mali Obomsawin will be released on Tuesday, December 10th wherever music is sold and streamed.
More Disney+ News:
- “Agatha All Along” Continues to Bring in Impressive Viewing Numbers as the Series Comes to a Close
- Music-Driven Live-Action Comedy Series “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” Greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+
- Disney Branded TV Announces New Musical Live-Action Comedy Series Inspired by Disney Jr.’s “Vampirina”
- “Dancing with the Stars” to Celebrate the Past During 500th Episode of Hit Series
- New Trailer Released for Disney+’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now