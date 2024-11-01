“Dancing With The Stars” to Celebrate The Past During 500th Episode of Hit Series On Nov. 12

One episode for each piece of mirror on that mirrorball. (Stat not actually verified)

November 12th marks the 500th episode of the smash-hit unscripted competition series, Dancing With The Stars, and the episode plans to celebrate the lengthy history of the show.

What’s Happening:

After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, Dancing with the Stars celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments on Tuesday, November 12th. (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST).

The broadcast will be simulcasting live across both ABC Disney+ Hulu

The night kicks off with an pening number choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and as a nod to the past, dancers will perform to “Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of Dancing with the Stars in season one.

in season one. Fans can also expect the return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom.

Partner dances include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz. Each couple will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair for season 33.

In a second round, the couples will take on an “Instant Dance Challenge,” where they won’t know the dance style or the song until approximately five minutes before performing it live.

The couples (along with their first-round dance styles and songs) are: Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance in season five, to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue. “ The Bachelor NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project. TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s performance in season 16, to “Para Te” by Appart. Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in season 25, to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams. Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

As usual, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com