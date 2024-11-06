Christmas Comes to Wonderland in the Trailer for Hulu’s “The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland”

The new English production stars Gerard Butler, Emilia Clarke and Ashley Simone.

Christmas comes to the world of Wonderland in a new star-studded animated feature coming to Hulu, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland.

In The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland , St Nick receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts. He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they’re greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts who hates all things Christmas… especially presents! Can St Nick, aided by Alice, the Mad Hatter and March Hare, show the Queen the true meaning of Christmas and save the day before it’s too late?

The animated feature stars:
Gerard Butler as St Nick
Emilia Clarke as The Queen of Hearts
Ashley Simone as Alice in Wonderland.

Peter Baynton, director of the animated short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse , serves as the director of The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland .

, serves as the director of . The film has been adapted by Sara Daddy (writing entirely in rhyming couplets) and features original music and songs from Guy Chambers and Amy Wadge.

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland premieres Friday, November 15th on Hulu.

