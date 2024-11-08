Final Trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King” Debuts at D23 Brazil

The prequel to the live-action “The Lion King” hits theaters on December 20th, 2024.

The final trailer for the upcoming prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, has been shared after debuting at D23 Brazil.

What’s Happening:

Timon and Pumbaa give a humorous introduction to the final trailer for the upcoming prequel to the live-action The Lion King.

Additionally, a new poster for the film was unveiled.

The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala).

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Mufasa: The Lion King features an all-star voice cast, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Moana and Encanto fame, Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.

Two of the stars of Mufasa: The Lion King, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka) and Tiffany Boone (Nala), stopped by Disney's Animal Kingdom

