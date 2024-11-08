Shakira Set to Return as Gazelle and New Character Revealed for “Zootopia 2” at D23 Brazil

Some new updates regarding Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next sequel, Zootopia 2, were just unveiled at D23 Brazil.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios gave everyone more information about their upcoming sequel, Zootopia 2 , arriving in theaters later next year.

, arriving in theaters later next year. Firstly, it was revealed that Shakira will be returning to provide a new song for Gazelle, following on from the popular “Try Everything” from the first film.

She’s also got a new look and some new dance moves.

Just announced at #D23Brasil: Shakira is back as Gazelle in Disney’s #Zootopia2, arriving in theaters November 2025! pic.twitter.com/ZA5giBmbkF — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 8, 2024

On the stage at D23 Brazil, Jared Bush, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, revealed concept art of a new character called Nibbles, who looks to be a beaver.

Concept art was also shared for Gary the snake, who was revealed to be voiced by the Academy Award winning actor, Ke Huy Quan, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

By all accounts, Gary will be a big part of Nick and Judy’s hot new case in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 film, where by the end the two were a crime fighting cop duo. The two still seem to be working together, with both Goodwin and Jason Bateman reprising their roles.

Zootopia 2 follows brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers, and is expected to arrive in theaters November 26th, 2025.

